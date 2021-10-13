The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

