The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.94.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $23,881,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

