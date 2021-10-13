The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $677.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
