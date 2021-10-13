The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $677.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.