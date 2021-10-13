The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,070 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of BEAM opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

