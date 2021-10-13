The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Trinity Industries worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

