The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 194,940 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 412.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.