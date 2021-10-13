The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

