The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,389 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

