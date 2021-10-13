The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,868 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

