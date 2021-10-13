The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

The Mosaic stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

