The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report $110.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.20 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $440.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $443.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $491.47 million, with estimates ranging from $481.00 million to $501.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 61,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

