The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 176.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

