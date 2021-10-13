The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of TD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

