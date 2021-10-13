The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $34,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.83. 275,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,484,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.