The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,600.50 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.28. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.