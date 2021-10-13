The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.

The Weir Group stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The Weir Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $28.55.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

