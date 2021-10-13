The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.
The Weir Group stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The Weir Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $28.55.
The Weir Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.