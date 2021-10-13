Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.