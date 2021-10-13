Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $29.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.79 or 0.00452632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

