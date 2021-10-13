Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.57. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 188,966 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
