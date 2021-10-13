Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.57. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 188,966 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

