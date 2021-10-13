Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $424.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

