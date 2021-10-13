Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,138 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.