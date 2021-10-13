Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 407.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 917,721 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.