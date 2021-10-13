Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 308.0% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

