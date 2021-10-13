Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.53 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

