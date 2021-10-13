Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 71,208 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

