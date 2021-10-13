Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,948 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

