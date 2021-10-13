Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 52,949 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

