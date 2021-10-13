Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,924 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $138.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

