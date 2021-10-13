Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

