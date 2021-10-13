Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1,076.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.30. 23,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.91 and its 200-day moving average is $428.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

