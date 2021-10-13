Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 447,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

