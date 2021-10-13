Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 102,530 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 774,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,872,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

