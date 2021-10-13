Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $2.4742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.54%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.