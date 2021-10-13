Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.85

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $25.45. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 6,373 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
