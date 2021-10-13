Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.85

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $25.45. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 6,373 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

