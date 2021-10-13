Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of TOT opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.19. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$224.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.15.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at C$731,072.08. Insiders purchased a total of 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962 over the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

