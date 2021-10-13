TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $51.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.