TotalEnergies’ (TTE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

