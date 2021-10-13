Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

