TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Down 4%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. 4,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.45 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 14.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 301,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

