TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $260,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

