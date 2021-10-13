Tranchess Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.18 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Tranchess has a market cap of $93.99 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00005858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,403.16 or 1.00038238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00507284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,961,772 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.