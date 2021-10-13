Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $228,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NYSE:TT opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

