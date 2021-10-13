Transcodium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,683.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $148,273.91 and $1,683.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

