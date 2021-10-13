TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $223.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

Several analysts have recently commented on TGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.74. The firm has a market cap of £157.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

