Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.43

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 5386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.