Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

