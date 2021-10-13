Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,767 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.