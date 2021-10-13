Trexquant Investment LP Invests $281,000 in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

