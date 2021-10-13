Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NOTV stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

