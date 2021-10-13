Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,841 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exponent by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,197,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.